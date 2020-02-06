The world’s biggest iceberg is abut to enter the open ocean for the first time.

The iceberg, called A68, has a huge area of around 6,000 square kilometres (2,300 square miles), meaning it’s roughly four times the size of London.

It first broke free from the Antarctic in 2017, and has spent the last three years pushing north.

Now, A68 is about to reach the Southern Ocean, where experts believe it could finally break up.

Speaking to BBC News, Professor Adrian Luckman, an iceberg expert from Swansea University, explained: “With a thickness to length ratio akin to five sheets of A4, I am astonished that the ocean waves haven’t already made ice cubes out of A68.

(Image: NASA)

“If it survives for long as one piece when it moves beyond the edge of the sea-ice, I will be very surprised.”

The iceberg has slowly been pushed northwards by prevailing winds and currents, and is currently at 63 degrees South latitude.

While icebergs calve from Antarctica all the time, this one is particularly large, meaning it could pose a hazard for maritime traffic.

The huge iceberg will float in water, and thankfully will not add to sea levels when it melts.