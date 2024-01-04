Southern University Awards Full Tuition Scholarship To Miss St. Kitts And Nevis Queen Desnarine Hanley

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – In an extraordinary display of educational support and cultural celebration, Southern University, represented by its President-Chancellor, Dennis J. Shields, awarded a full tuition scholarship to Desnarine Hanley, the newly-crowned Miss St. Kitts and Nevis Queen. This announcement was made at the Miss St Kitts and Nevis Queen Pageant on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

President-Chancellor Shields, expressing his delight at the event, stated, “It is my pleasure to announce that the winner tonight will have the benefit of a full tuition scholarship to complete her studies at the Southern University.”

The scholarship cheque and a plaque was presented to Ms. Hanley by President-Chancellor Shields supported by Myron K. Lawson, Chairman of the SU Board of Supervisors, and Dr. Orlando F. McMeans. The scholarship, valued at EC$108,000.00, emphasises the university’s investment in local students.

This scholarship is part of a broader initiative under the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis and Southern University in Louisiana, USA. The MOU, officially approved by the university’s Board of Supervisors in September 2023, aims to bring significant benefits to the Federation in higher education and agriculture.

Laid in the National Assembly by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, in September 2023, the agreement offers students from St. Kitts and Nevis the opportunity to pursue undergraduate and graduate studies at reduced tuition rates of under US$4,200 per semester for on-campus study. These reductions extend to Graduate (Master’s) degree programmes, online degree programmes, and certification programmes, thereby enhancing access to quality education for many.

Southern University is a premier institution of higher learning, renowned for its academic excellence and commitment to producing industry-ready graduates. The university continually strives to extend its educational reach beyond borders, fostering global partnerships and cultural exchange.