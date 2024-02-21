Southern University Waives Application Fees and Launches New Application Portal for Saint Kitts and Nevis Applicants

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis – Southern University and A&M College (SU) invites nationals of Saint Kitts and Nevis aspiring to become students to apply for bachelor’s, master’s, and Ph.D. programs through its newly launched application portal at https://apply.subr.edu/apply/.

In September 2023, the Ministry of Education solidified a momentous partnership by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Southern University and A&M College. This agreement represents a significant milestone in the alliance between SU and the Federation, enabling Kittitians and Nevisians to access Southern University at in-state tuition rates.

This collaborative effort stands as a historic achievement, offering the citizens and residents of Saint Kitts and Nevis unparalleled affordability in pursuing degrees within the United States. By providing this economic pathway, the partnership exemplifies a commitment to enhancing educational accessibility and affordability. It sets a remarkable precedent for future collaborations in the realm of international higher education, symbolizing a shared dedication to fostering academic opportunities on a global scale.

For prospective bachelor’s degree students who have completed coursework at CFBC or any other college or university, applying as a “transfer” student is key. This designation ensures that prior coursework is reviewed, and applicable credits are applied, reducing the workload required for degree completion at SU. Transferring students seeking bachelor’s degrees should have their transcripts evaluated through World Education Services (WES) for submission to SU.

Students applying as “transfer” are exempt from the SAT exam requirement. However, high school graduates applying directly to SU are required to take the SAT for admission consideration.

After completing the application, applicants should opt to “Save for Later” instead of proceeding to payment. They should then email Her Excellency Hadiya Claxton at hclaxton.skn@gmail.com and Ms. Andorosie Battice at andorosie.battice@moe.edu.kn. These contacts will notify Southern University of the completed application, ensuring its retrieval, and facilitating documentation for in-state tuition rates.

Those interested in pursuing master’s or Ph.D. degrees should visit www.subr.edu, navigate to “Students,” and then “Graduate School” to access the provided application.

Upon completing the graduate application, applicants should also email Her Excellency Hadiya Claxton and Ms. Andorosie Battice, who will notify Southern University of the completed application and assist with in-state tuition documentation.

Visit www.subr.edu to learn more about Southern University and explore available degree options. Applications for Fall 2024 admission should be submitted by May 31, 2024.

For inquiries about the application process, contact Her Excellency Hadiya Claxton via email at hclaxton.skn@gmail.com.