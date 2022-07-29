Spanish Prosecutor Seeks 8 Year Jail Term for Shakira

MADRID, July 29 (Reuters) – A Spanish prosecutor has asked for more than eight years in prison for Colombian superstar Shakira and a fine of more than 23 million euros ($23.51 million) over a 14.5 million euro tax fraud case, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported on Friday.

The prosecutor’s office and Shakira’s representatives were not immediately available for comment.

This week the pop star rejected a settlement offer from the prosecutor’s office to close a fraud case in which she is accused of failing to pay taxes between 2012 and 2014, a period in which Shakira says she did not live in Spain.

Latin American superstar Shakira has rejected a settlement offered by the prosecutor in her 14.5 million euro Spanish tax fraud case and is now a step closer to going to trial, her media team said on Wednesday.

The Colombian singer – who has sold more than 80 million records worldwide with hits such as “Hips Don’t Lie” – has always met all of her tax obligations, a statement said. She considers the case “a total violation of her rights,” it said.