BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Masters of the Domino Art Form Domino Club suffered a loss on Thursday night March 4 during the fifth segment of play in the second round of the St. Kitts National Domino Association tournament that saw them slip down one slot on the points standing table, but are ahead of the team that inflicted the loss.

Knowing that they were at a disadvantaged position, Spartans Fig Tree Domino Club did not waste any of the chances that came their way as they forcefully engaged Masters of the Domino Art Form in their encounter at the New Town Community Centre. Their confidence and shrewdness paid handsomely as they emerged with a comfortable 26-16 win.

For Spartans, Tristan Ward and Cameron Prentice won five games and lost four, Rameece Belboda and Kerrell ‘Franks’ Dasent won four games and lost one, and Everton Boone and George ‘Naddy’ Welsh won four games and lost one. For Masters, Alston Clarke and Selmoth ‘Selly’ Rawlins won four games and lost one.

Lodge Domino Club who had a shaky start at the opening of the tournament have started showing their true form, which would have at one time earned them the highly competitive Constituency Number Seven Domino League championship. When they met bottom of the points standing King Balang Domino Club, Lodge managed a 26-20 win.

For lodge, McAllister Thomas and Samuel Wilson won eight games and lost one, while O’Niel Thomas and ‘Panky’ Williams won five games and lost six. For King Balang Gregory Noah Mills and Charles Morton won four games and lost three, while Yazid Francis and Vernon Elliot won three games and lost six.

In other games, Terminal Boyz Domino Club continued with their winning form by beating Newcomers II Domino Club 26-24 in a hotly contested game; Los Fuertes del Domino overrun Eagle Claws Domino Cub 26-10; Newcomers I Domino Club beat Latecomers Domino Club 26-20; and Poor Man Pocket Domino Club beat Til Ah Marnin Domino Club 26-18.

Points standing after five segments of play in the second round: Terminal Boyz, 68 points; Poor Man Pocket, 63 points; Los Fuertes, 56 points; Masters, 55 points; Til Ah Marnin, 42 points; Newcomers I, 42 points; Spartans, 38 points; Lodge, 35 points; Latecomers, 35 points; Eagle Claws, 30 points; Newcomers II, 21 points; and King Balang, 10 points.

The competition, which is sponsored by the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis – Platinum Sponsor, First Federal Credit Union, Best For Less Trading Ltd, The Craft House, and NAGICO Insurances, continues on Sunday March 7 at the New Town Community Centre starting at 5:00 pm with the teams meeting for the sixth segment of play in the second round of the competition.

Order of play: Terminal Boyz vs. Til Ah Marnin; Eagles Claws vs. Newcomers I; Spartans Fig Tree vs. Los Fuertes del Domino; Latecomers vs. Poor Man Pocket; Lodge vs. Masters of the Domino Art Form; and Newcomers II vs. King Balang.