The Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Michael Perkins, will be the special guest on the government radio and television programme “Working for You” Wednesday.

Speaker Perkins will speak on issues such as the establishment of Parliament by the Constitution; elucidate on the National Assembly Elections Act; discuss Section 37 of the Constitution with respect to “Power to make laws”; explain the National Assembly (Powers and Privileges) Act; clarify the difference between a Motion of No Confidence (MONC) in Government and a MONC in a Minister or Member, and enlighten citizens and residents on other issues pertaining to the Parliament and its functions.

Hosted by Lesroy Williams, “Working for You” offers news, views, reviews, interviews and happenings of the Team Unity Administration as part of its transparency, accountability, good governance and a fair share for all citizens of the Federation pledge.

The programme features government officials, heads of government departments, permanent secretaries and other government officials who provide timely, relevant and accurate information as it relates to the social, economic, human, political and sustainable development of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Working for You” is carried live every Wednesday on ZIZ, WinnFM and Sugar City Rock from 1:30-3 p.m. and rebroadcast on Freedom FM and Von Radio on Thursdays from 7:30-9 a.m. and 10:30-noon respectively, and CBN-Radio on Sundays from 5-6:30 p.m. The programme is also streamed live on the SKNIS Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/sknismedia/