BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Order Paper has been circulated for a Special Sitting of the National Assembly to honour and present awards to the 25 Most Remarkable Teens in St. Kitts and Nevis. The Special Sitting will be held at the Rivers of Living Water Christian Centre, Lime Kiln, Basseterre on Thursday November 26 at 6:30 p.m. Notice has been given.

The Honourable Jonel Powell, Federal Minister of Education will make a statement in his capacity as Minister of Youth.

The Public Business session will feature the reading of individual profiles by current Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Youth Ambassadors followed by an Award Presentation by Members of Parliament.

The Special Sitting of the National Assembly will be carried live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and participating radio stations. It can also be viewed live on TV Channel 5 in St. Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis. It will also be streamed live at www.zizonline.com.