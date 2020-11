BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — There will be a special National Emergency Operations Centre COVID-19 Briefing today at 10: 30 a.m.

The briefing will be carried live on ZIZ television (Channel 5 in St. Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis), and on ZIZ Radio (96.1 FM). It will also be streamed on You Tube at www.zizonline.com.