The Order Paper has been circulated for a special sitting of the National Assembly to be held at the National Assembly Chambers, Government Headquarters, Basseterre, on Thursday at 6:30 pm. For the Department of Youth Empowerment to present The 25 Most Remarkable Teens in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Honourable Shawn Richards will make a statement in his capacity as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Youth. A reading of individual profiles by core of the 2018 Most Remarkable Teens and current CARICOM Youth Ambassadors will be followed by Award Presentation by Members of Parliament

The National Assembly will be carried live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and participating radio stations. It can also be viewed live on TV Channel 5 in St. Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis. It will also be streamed live at www.zizonline.com

