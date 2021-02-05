BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Ministry of Youth, Sport and Culture, and more specifically the Department of Sport, on the advice of the Cabinet and the National COVID-19 Task Force, has taken the decision that permission to host all inter-team and inter-club competitive matches shall be granted to the exclusion of spectators until further notice.

This decision has been taken on the heels of an upsurge in COVID-19 reported cases in the Caribbean Sub-region as well as travel source markets to St. Kitts and Nevis. The Department of Sport is committed to supporting sport development and competition in the safest possible manner for athletes, management, officials and spectators.

On February 2, a meeting was convened between the Minister of Sport and Representatives from the various National Sporting Federation to discuss the decision to exclude spectators from competitions as well as several other matters. The Ministry has pledged its full support to each discipline.

The absence of spectators from sporting competitions does not limit in any way the playing of any sport or the holding of any competitions. The Ministry of Youth, Sport and Culture has led by example in recent times through the hugely successful virtual presentation of National Carnival, and SugarMas 49, and encourages all sporting associations to devise creative means by which fans can view their various competitions.