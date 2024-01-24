SRDF Mourns the Passing of Former Director, Mr. Innocent Aimable

- Advertisement -

The Soufriere Regional Development Foundation (SRDF) mourns the passing of a distinguished former director on the board of the organization, Mr. Innocent Aimable. Mr. Aimable served with dedication and passion during his tenure from 2021 to 2023, leaving an indelible mark on the organization and the community at large.

He was also an esteemed founding member of the Soufriere Action Theatre, where his commitment to arts and culture was evident. His influence reached beyond the boardroom, making a significant impact on the cultural landscape of the region, and reflecting his belief in the power of creativity to bring communities together.

In addition to his contributions to the arts, Mr. Aimable was a stalwart figure in the local community, having served as a teacher and leaving an enduring legacy of education and mentorship. His commitment to fostering knowledge and empowering others underscored his belief in the transformative power of education.

As a local contractor, Mr. Aimable contributed to the development and infrastructure of the Soufriere community and surrounding areas.

The loss of Mr. Aimable is deeply felt by all who had the privilege of working alongside him. His legacy will continue to inspire us as we carry forward the values he championed. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the entire community during this difficult time.

In memory of a remarkable community leader and advocate for arts, culture, education, and community development, the board, management and staff of the SRDF pay tribute to the enduring legacy of Mr. Innocent Aimable.