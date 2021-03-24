Colombo- Sri Lanka has established diplomatic relations with Saint Kitts and Nevis, the two-island federation in the Caribbean with effect from March 22.

The Government of Sri Lanka and the Government of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis in accordance with the interests and desires of the peoples of both countries have decided to establish diplomatic relations between the two countries with effect from 22 March 2021, the Permanent Mission of Sri Lanka to the UN in New York said.

Both Governments have agreed to further augment the existing friendly relations and cooperation in the political, socio-economic and cultural fields, for the mutual benefit of the two countries, based on the principles of mutual respect of both countries’ sovereignty and territorial integrity.