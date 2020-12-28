BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Members of the Special Services Unit (SSU) successfully intercepted a recovering COVID-19 patient who was attempting to leave the country on December 26.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the guest called a certified taxi operator using a fake name and left the hotel without properly checking out. The guest, who is a citizen of and resides in the United States, was in isolation at the hotel.

After receiving information that the guest had left for the airport, the SSU responded appropriately attired in full personal protective equipment. The individual was found in the departure lounge at the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport.

The patient was escorted to a government-designated quarantine site and is under the supervision of the security forces and members of the Compliance Task Force.

The Ministry of Health and the Police are continuing investigations into the matter. Criminal charges are likely to be laid.