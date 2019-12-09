The twenty-fifth meeting of Conference of the Parties (COP25) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is currently taking place Dec. 2-13 in Madrid, Spain as parties, including a delegation from St. Kitts and Nevis, will be deliberating on issues including, adaptation, mitigation, technology and finance.

The delegation of St. Kitts and Nevis comprises of Mr. Gene Knight, Senior Project Officer, from the Policy Planning Unit Ms. Cheryl Jeffers, Conservation Officer and Mr. Derionne Edmeade, Environmental Education Officer both from the Department of Environment and Ms. Nikkita Browne, Oceanography and GIS Officer from the Department of Marine Resources. The officers will be following agriculture, science, technology and loss and damage issues respectively

Climate change science indicates tropical regions are especially at risk of crop yield decline and land degradation resulting from a combination of sea level rise and more intense storms projected to jeopardize lives and livelihoods.

Recognizing these catastrophic projected impacts of climate change to Small Island Developing States, the delegation intends to use every opportunity to remind parties of their commitments as outlined in the Paris Agreement and make a strong appeal to increase ambition.

Science plays a pivotal role in the work of COP25, and the Subsidiary Body for Scientific and Technological Advice (SBSTA) organized An Earth Information Day activity which took place on Dec. 3. The session provided a dialogue in which parties and users of scientific information to exchange data.

One of the presenters was Ms. Cheryl Jeffers, Conservation Officer, Department of Environment. She noted with grave concern that the upward trend in atmospheric concentrations of major greenhouse gases continues and called for urgent action by all parties.

She cited the latest WMO report on the State of the Climate, coupled with the two latest IPCC Special Reports on land, oceans and cryosphere, and urged current efforts to pursue the long-term temperature goal of the Paris Agreement have to become more ambitious and challenged small island nations with the capability to contribute data — particularly in the agricultural and water sectors — to help inform decision making.