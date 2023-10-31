St. Kitts And Nevis, Bolivarian Republic Of Venezuela Celebrate 40 Years Of Diplomatic Relations With Wreath-Laying Ceremony

- Advertisement -

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – In a simple yet significant ceremony held at the National Heroes Park today (October 31), Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew and Chargé d’ Affaires Ad Hoc of the Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Marco Antonio Guzmán Adrian laid wreaths at statues of the Federation’s four fallen National Heroes.

The event was held in commemoration of 40 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between St. Kitts and Nevis and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. The laying of wreaths on special occasions is a cultural practice in many Latin American countries, including Venezuela.

Wreaths were laid at the feet of the statues of the Late Right Excellent Sir Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw; the Late Right Excellent Sir C. A. Paul Southwell; the Late Right Excellent Sir Joseph N. France, and the Late Right Excellent Sir Simeon Daniel. Homage was also paid to the only living National Hero, the Right Excellent and the Right Honourable Sir Kennedy A. Simmonds.

Delivering remarks at the ceremony, Prime Minister Dr. Drew stated, “This wreath-laying ceremony serves as a testament to the enduring and cherished relationship and friendship that has blossomed over these four remarkable decades. When we reflect on this auspicious occasion it is impossible not to be deeply moved by the remarkable history of our diplomatic relationship and the bonds of friendship that remain solid and durable.”

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela is one of the first countries to establish an embassy with a resident ambassador in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“This early commitment to our friendship remains an example of Venezuela’s unwavering dedication to the continued nurturing of those bonds of friendship between our nations. One particularly touching memory of this journey is the generous gesture of distributing the colouring books to all the primary schools within our Federation back in 1983 … when we established diplomatic relations. I remember receiving the book which focused on the history and culture of Venezuela and marveling at the lessons on the culture and history, brought to life in a vibrant photo and adjoined outline which we delighted in colouring to match the accompanying photo. These books educated our youths about the legacy of Simon Bolívar, a champion of human rights and social justice known as ‘El Liberador’ of most of Spanish South America,” said Prime Minister Dr. Drew.

Chargé d’ Affaires Guzmán used the occasion to express thanks on behalf of his Government to the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis for its continued solidarity and friendship towards Venezuela and its people.

He said, “Special thanks also for the support that our friend, the Honourable Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, gave by asking the world last September at the United Nations General Assembly for the lifting of the [sanctions] imposed on the Venezuelan people by foreign governments.”

Among those present at the wreath-laying ceremony were members of the Federal Cabinet including Deputy Prime Minister Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley and Minister of Foreign Affairs Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, Hon. Isalean Phillip, Attorney General Hon. Garth Wilkin, and Cabinet Secretary Dr. Marcus Natta; Non-Resident Ambassador to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, His Excellency Dr. Norgen Wilson; Ambassador His Excellency Kenneth Douglas, Cuban Ambassador H.E. David Rivero Perez and his wife and other members of the diplomatic corps, senior government officials and staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.