St. Kitts And Nevis Broadening The Scope Of Services To Be Available At The JNF Radiology Unit

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, through the Ministry of Health, is making significant investments in the Radiology Unit of the Joseph N. France General Hospital, all to ensure that citizens, residents, and visitors to St. Kitts and Nevis have access to critical medical services.

At his Press Conference with Cabinet Ministers today, Tuesday, February 13, 2024, Prime Minister and Minister of Health, Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, said an important part of upgrading the unit is ensuring that it is properly staffed.

“We have the highest number ever of radiographers ever at JNF in its history. We have seven (7) radiographers and two (2) full-time radiologists,” Dr. Drew said.

Radiographers are health care professionals who operate special scanning machines that make images for medical purposes, while a radiologist is a medical doctor who specializes in diagnosing and treating conditions using imaging equipment.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew went on to state that the government has procured a brand new 128-slice CT scan machine which is expected to be put into service by April.

In addition, technicians are working to ensure that fluoroscopy services are fully available at the hospital. Fluoroscopy is a medical procedure that makes a real-time video of the movements inside a part of the body by passing x-rays through the body over a period of time.

Dr. Drew stated that the procurement process for the MRI machine has been completed. A special building will now be constructed on the grounds of the hospital to house the MRI machine.

“This would be the most equipped the radiology department at JNF would be in its history. It would offer MRI, CT scan, fluoroscopy, mammogram and a slew of different types of X-rays with the necessary radiographers and specialists to the point where we will be looking at expanding the service outside of Basseterre.”

Additionally, Prime Minister Drew said a brand new ultrasound machine has also been procured.