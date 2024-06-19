St. Kitts And Nevis Celebrates The Historic Achievement Of Cricketer Mikyle Louis

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, through the Ministry of Sport and the Creative Economy, is proud to announce the national recognition of Mikyle Louis, who is set to become the first cricketer from St. Kitts to play Test Cricket for the West Indies.

Mikyle Louis, 23, has been named in the West Indies 15-member squad for their Tour of England in July 2024. This recognition follows his outstanding performance in the 2024 West Indies Championship, where he was the leading run-scorer with 682 runs from 14 innings in seven matches, averaging 48.71. His impressive tally included three centuries, with two of those centuries scored in a single match at the historic Warner Park Cricket Stadium. Additionally, Mikyle was one of only three players to score four or more half-centuries, further highlighting his consistency and skill. He is poised to potentially form a new opening partnership with Test Captain Kraigg Brathwaite during the tour of England.

Mikyle’s achievements not only underscore his remarkable talent but also mark a significant milestone for cricket in St. Kitts, serving as an inspiration for young athletes across various disciplines to aspire for international success.



In light of his extraordinary accomplishments, the Ministry of Sport and the Creative Economy sought the Honourable Cabinet’s support for national recognition of Mikyle Louis. The Federal Cabinet of Ministers has approved the following recommendations to honour him:

Naming the South Stands at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium in his honour. Allocating a parcel of land to him. Naming a road in his honour.

Official ceremonies for these recognitions will be held subsequently. The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis extends its heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Mr. Louis as he prepares for his first Test match against England, starting on July 10 at Lord’s Cricket Ground, London.

Mikyle Louis now joins the esteemed ranks of West Indies Test Cricketers from the Federation, alongside Nevisians Elquemedo Willett, Stewart Williams, Keith Arthurton, and Runako Morton. His journey is a testament to his dedication and the bright future of cricket in our nation.