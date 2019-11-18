The government of St. Kitts and Nevis has extended congratulations to the government and people of the Kingdom of Morocco on the occasion of its 63rd anniversary of independence today, Monday.

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris highlighted in a congratulatory letter to the Chief of Government of the Kingdom of Morocco, His Excellency Saadeddine El Othmani, that St. Kitts and Nevis and Morocco have enjoyed friendly relations since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2007.

“It is my hope that our countries will continue to seek and seize opportunities that would solidify our relations for the mutual benefit of our people,” Dr. Harris stated.

In September, former Commissioner of Police in St. Kitts and Nevis, Mr. Ian Queeley, took up the post as the first ever Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco in an effort to further strengthen the ties between the sub-region and the African country.