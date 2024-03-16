St. Kitts and Nevis’ delegation on two-pronged assignment in the Dominican Republic

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St Kitts – The Government of St Kitts and Nevis and the

Nevis Island Administration (NIA) are being represented in the Dominican Republic for The

Global Environment Facility (GEF) Caribbean Expanded Constituency Workshop (ECW)

conducted from the 11-13 March 2024 and the GEF Regional Adaptation Programming and

Strategy Workshop for the Caribbean Small Island Developing States (SIDS) from 14-15

March 2024.

The GEF- Expanded Constituency Workshop brings together GEF Focal Points or point

persons, Civil Society Organizations, GEF Agencies, and Focal Points for Conventions like the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, to provide a briefing on directions and policy recommendations of the GEF-8 Programming that focuses on the management approaches of integrated landscape and the marine environs that use multiple tools and strategies to respond to the main factors that contribute to biodiversity loss.

The Expanded Constituency Workshop further allowed for interactions among the various

organizations and agencies to explore ways of working together. The delegation which

comprised Colincia Levine, Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Environment et al., Dallaries Spair, Project Officer in the same Ministry, Dr Eric Browne, Forestry Officer in the Department of Environment, Thema Ward representing the NIA and Franklin Connor from St Kitts and Nevis Bureau of Standards engaged with the host agency on the outlook for GEF 8 and for portfolio implementation.

Discussions centered on a funding structure which included:

 Country Engagement Strategy

 Operations & Policies

 Results & Monitoring

 Small Grants Programme (SGP)

Meanwhile, The GEF Regional Adaptation Programming and Strategy Workshop for Small

Island Developing States like St Kitts and Nevis, aimed to strengthen outreach and training

support to improve country planning and programming under the new Climate Change

Adaptation Strategy for 2022-2026 for the Least Developed Countries Fund (LDCF) and the

Special Climate Change Fund (SCCF).

This workshop’s main objective was to provide support for SIDS, like St Kitts and Nevis, to

prepare Climate Change Adaptation projects for the GEF- managed Special Climate Change

Fund.

Participants were also trained to translate their adaptation priorities into projects and funding proposals.