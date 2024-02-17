St. Kitts And Nevis’ Economic Development Continues To Flourish With New Hotel And Tourist Village Investment

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Senior Minister and Minister of Economic Development and Investment, the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, during the Prime Minister’s Press Conference at the NEMA Conference Room on February 13, announced the expansion of the nation’s tourism and hospitality sector through a major investment by Troy Property Investment Limited.

Highlighting the government’s ongoing efforts to attract new investments and expand the economy, the minister underscored the recent groundbreaking for the newest addition to the country’s hospitality sector, Hotel Indigo. This development, Dr. Douglas said, is set to take a step further with Troy Property Investment Limited’s plans to enhance the hotel’s offerings.

“They would want to ensure that there is a tourist village with a water park established around … that new investment that they are making,” the Minister stated, reflecting the company’s vision to enrich the visitor experience in St. Kitts and Nevis. “And so, I am sure that the minister of tourism is happy and smiling as people come forward to ensure that we can bring more people into our country for hospitality purposes.”

Senior Minister Douglas said that this ambitious project aims not only to elevate the tourism infrastructure of St. Kitts and Nevis but also to create a vibrant, family-friendly environment that promises to attract visitors from around the globe. He further stated that the establishment of a tourist village complete with a waterpark around Hotel Indigo signifies a leap forward in the nation’s commitment to enhancing its tourism sector and diversifying its economy.

The government of St. Kitts and Nevis remains dedicated to fostering a conducive environment for investment and development, ensuring that the twin-island nation continues to thrive as a premier destination in the Caribbean for both tourists and investors alike.

Situated at Potato Bay, Hotel Indigo is poised to transform the hospitality landscape in St. Kitts through its innovative design, state-of-the-art amenities, and a strong commitment to sustainable practices. It will feature 42 luxurious suites, a fully-equipped conference room, a modern business centre, multiple gourmet restaurants, a gym, a unique bowling alley, an elegant bar, and an exquisite swimming pool.