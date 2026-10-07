St. Kitts and Nevis Elected Vice Chair of CTO Board of Directors

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Basseterre, St. Kitts (October 7, 2026)

St. Kitts and Nevis has secured a new leadership role within the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), with the Federation elected Vice Chair of the CTO Board of Directors during the organisation’s meetings in Georgetown, Guyana.

Minister of Tourism Hon. Marsha Henderson represented St. Kitts and Nevis at the meetings, where the Federation was selected to serve as Vice Chair and will represent CARICOM countries alongside The Bahamas.

The appointment also places St. Kitts and Nevis on the CTO Board’s Executive Committee, giving the Federation a direct role in discussions and decisions shaping the region’s tourism priorities.

The new position comes as Caribbean destinations continue to focus on strengthening the resilience and sustainability of the tourism sector while ensuring that its benefits extend more broadly across local economies.

Through its role on the CTO Board, St. Kitts and Nevis is expected to contribute to regional discussions surrounding human resource development, sustainable tourism and stronger connections between tourism and other productive sectors, including agriculture, manufacturing and the creative industries.

The appointment is being viewed as an opportunity for the Federation to further contribute to the regional tourism agenda while bringing attention to the interests and priorities of smaller Caribbean destinations.

The leadership changes also saw Hon. Charles “Max” Fernandez, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transportation and Investment of Antigua and Barbuda, elected Chairman of the CTO Council of Ministers and Commissioners of Tourism.

Colin James, Chief Executive Officer of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, was elected Chair of the CTO Board of Directors.

The new leadership succeeds Barbados, which held the respective positions during the previous tenure.

Acknowledgement was extended to Hon. Ian Gooding-Edghill, Minister of Tourism and International Transport of Barbados, and Andrea Franklin, Chief Executive Officer of Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., for their leadership during Barbados’ tenure.

Source: Kittitian Heartbeat