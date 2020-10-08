Paris — French golf enthusiasts interest in experiencing the virtues of St. Kitts and Nevis’ golf facilities is growing in momentum, according to the Federation’s Honorary Consul in France, Dr. David Doyle.

With international travel slowly picking up, the leading French weekend news anchor, Le Figaro Magazine, has launched a series of advertisements promoting St. Kitts and Nevis for its annual Figaro Golf Cruise programme for the Winter 2020/21 cruise season.

“The Federation benefits from this Golf Cruise programme not only in terms of raising awareness amongst the French golf community, but also from features and articles in Le Figaro newspaper and on its website, mentioning about the destination among Leisure travellers,” said the Hon. Lindsay F.P. Grant, Minister of Tourism, Transportation and Ports.

Le Figaro Magazine, part of the Le Figaro Groupe that publishes the French daily newspaper (readership: 20m per month), has operated a dedicated Caribbean Golf Cruise operation for five years. The most recent advertisement features the 18-hole Robert Trent Jones II Golf Course, Four Seasons, Nevis.

“We started negotiations with Le Figaro many years ago, for the inclusion of the Federation for their leisure travellers who play golf whilst on their stay-over vacation on this dedicated golf cruise,” said Dr. Doyle, the Federation’s ambassador to United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in Paris.

This was subsequently backed by a successful Figaro Magazine media trip to St. Kitts and Nevis, organized by Dr. Doyle. The result was an eight-page feature in April 2015 on St. Christophe et Nièvés (a former French territory between 1625 and 1713), which explored the virtues of golf activities on the twin island paradise.

Le Figaro will continue its Golf Cruise programme in the Caribbean in February 2021, to include the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, Barbados, St. Vincent and The Grenadines, and St. Martin/St. Marteen. The itinerary traditional includes a two-day stop-over for approximately 80 French golf aficionados to play golf at the Thomas McBroom Royal St. Kitts Golf Course and the 18-hole Robert Trent Jones II, Four Seasons, Nevis.

More recently, Louët stated: “The courses of St Kitts and Nevis are important to include for the stages of the Figaro golf cruises in the Caribbean. Their layout and the atmosphere that reigns there offer what is most warm and welcoming in the West Indies. We are happy to be able to return there with French golfers from the year 2021.”