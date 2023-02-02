St. Kitts and Nevis Envoy Vows Support for Taiwan’s International Inclusion

- Advertisement -

Taipei, Feb. 2 (CNA) Saint Kitts and Nevis will continue to advocate for Taiwan’s participation in international organizations such as the World Health Organization and the International Civil Aviation Organization, the country’s ambassador to Taiwan has said.

Speaking with CNA earlier this week, Ambassador Donya L. Francis said the strong ties forged following Saint Kitts and Nevis’ independence from the United Kingdom in September 1938 meant the Caribbean nation could not “leave Taiwan out” on the international stage.

“Any international organization that we can get Taiwan to be a part of we are going to always voice our support for Taiwan,” said Francis, who presented his credentials to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Nov. 8, 2022.

The ambassador said Saint Kitts and Nevis had been one of Taipei’s “best friends” in the 40 years since his country established diplomatic relations with the Republic of China, Taiwan’s official name.

“Saint Kitts and Nevis is small but it’s one of Taiwan’s best friends. We have been one of Taiwan’s best friends for 40 years and I believe we get 40 more years, there’s no question about that,” Francis said.

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of Saint Kitts and Nevis’ independence, the county’s Prime Minister Terrance Drew has invited Tsai, senior Taiwanese ministers and an honor guard to take part in celebrations in the country, Francis added.