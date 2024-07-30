St. Kitts and Nevis Establishes Board of Governors to Oversee Evolution of its Citizenship by Investment Unit

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St Kitts –

Following the enactment of the Citizenship by Investment Unit Act on June 28, 2024, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has taken a significant step in formalizing the Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) as a statutory corporation. A newly appointed Board of Governors, led by Chairperson Mr. Calvin St. Juste, will oversee the CIU’s operations and governance.

Mr. St. Juste, a Special Envoy for Investment, Development, and International Business Relations for St. Kitts and Nevis, brings 25 years of international finance, cybersecurity, and client management experience to the role. The board members, including Dr Louisa Lawrence, Mr Carlton Pogson, Mr Damille James, Ms Kishma Maclean and Ms Marsha Harris, are distinguished professionals with expertise in finance, business, compliance, and governance.

The Board of Governors is tasked with modernizing the CIU and ensuring that St. Kitts and Nevis’ Citizenship by Investment Programme operates with the utmost professionalism. One of their initial responsibilities will be to commission an independent external audit of the CIU’s operations, a practice legislated to become an annual good governance exercise.

In addition to monitoring the international CBI industry, the Board will develop policies and procedures for the CIU. The Board is also responsible for ensuring that proposed Citizenship by Investment projects are financially sound and beneficial to the Federation. The appointment of the Board reflects the Government’s commitment to upholding the highest international standards of compliance, auditing, and due diligence, further solidifying the Programme’s esteemed position in the international migration industry.