TAIPEI, Republic of China (Taiwan) — The governments of the federations of Saint Kitts and Nevis and the Kingdom of Eswatini signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the Mutual Waiver of Visa Requirements for Nationals of the Federation of Saint Christopher (Saint Kitts) and Nevis and Nationals of the Kingdom of Eswatini.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOI) was signed by Her Excellency Ambassador Jasmine Huggins and His Excellency Ambassador Thamie Dlamini. The MOU states that Nationals from both sides with valid passports shall be exempted from visa requirements for entry into either territory for a period not exceeding 90 days where work and study are not included. The MOU shall come into force on December 24.

The purpose of the MOU is to promote close and frequent high-level contacts and exchanges at all levels between the two countries and thus contribute towards tourism, trade, and investment promotion. Such steps will considerably facilitate travel between the two countries which have culturally and historically much in common.