St.Kitts and Nevis continue to attract strong international media coverage in key source markets to ensure that the Islands remain on the radar when people are planning their long-haul vacations.

In the most recent article, the Federation features among 14 other destinations in the National Geographic Traveller UK Edition in December 2021. The article is entitled “The Caribbean – Discover Cultures, Creatures & Cuisines on 14 of the Region’s Most Memorable Islands,” is penned by award-winning travel writer and photographer Nigel Tisdall who is based in London

