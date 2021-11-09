Four Seasons, Nevis

St.Kitts and Nevis continue to attract strong international media coverage in key source markets to ensure that the Islands remain on the radar when people are planning their long-haul vacations.

In the most recent article, the Federation features among 14 other destinations in the National Geographic Traveller UK Edition in December 2021. The article is entitled “The Caribbean – Discover Cultures, Creatures & Cuisines on 14 of the Region’s Most Memorable Islands,” is penned by award-winning travel writer and photographer Nigel Tisdall who is based in London

Click to read the article

 

Attachments area

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR