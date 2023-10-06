St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services Promotes 14

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, October 6, 2023 — St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services (SKNFRS) is proud to announce the promotion of fourteen (14) of its dedicated members to various ranks within the organization. This significant achievement, which took place on October 5th, 2023, underscores the commitment to excellence and professionalism of our firefighters.

He stated, “The St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services plays a pivotal role in maintaining our community’s safety. I commend each of the promoted officers for their dedication. Your hard work and bravery in protecting our citizens do not go unnoticed. We are confident that you will continue to serve with distinction and uphold the highest standards of professionalism.”

Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, Prime Minister and Minister of National Security presented the certifications to the officers and congratulated the officers as he expressed his admiration for the Fire and Rescue Services’ commitment to serving the nation.

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew addressing the Fire Service Officers.

Also present at the ceremony was Ms. Cecile Hull, Permanent Secretary in the Ministery of National Security, who praised the newly promoted officers on their accomplishments, wishing them success in their future endeavours.

The newly promoted officers and their ranks are as follows:

Timothy Martin – Acting Deputy Chief Fire Officer

Mavis Whyte Archibald – Divisional Fire Officer

Davron Clarke – Fire Station Officer

Roosevelt Howe – Fire Sub Station Officer II

Caringdaille Hodge – Fire Sub Station Officer II

Tito Rosmond – Fire Sub Station Officer II

Kenneth Dore – Fire Sub Station Officer I

Julio Williams – Fire Sub Station Officer I

Ericson Isaac – Fire Sub Officer

McJulien Isaac – Fire Sub Officer

Kalvis Belle – Fire Sub Officer

Amal Richards – Fire Sub Officer

Desmond Delashley – Fire Sub Officer

Ryan Bloice – Fire Sub Officer

These promotions reflect the dedication, hard work, and commitment to public safety demonstrated by each of these individuals throughout their careers and the organization’s commitment to nurturing talent within its ranks.

The Ministry of National Security and the St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services extend their heartfelt congratulations to the newly promoted officers and express gratitude for their continued dedication and service to the nation.