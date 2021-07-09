BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, July 08, 2021 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis today (Thursday, July 08) announced a slew of new measures that will help to stimulate economic activity and bring much needed relief to vulnerable groups across the Federation that were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic – one such group being passenger bus operators.

As part of the protocols implemented to protect citizens and residents and slow the spread of COVID-19, passenger bus owners and operators were asked to limit the seating capacity to 50 percent of the established capacity to facilitate physical distancing.

Speaking at his press conference at the NEMA Conference Room, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris said his Cabinet has decided to “reinstate the annual Import Duty exemption for 16 tyres (4 tyres per quarter), four pairs of brake pads and three pairs of brake shoes for ‘H’ passenger buses.”

Prime Minister Harris used the opportunity to thank the bus operators for understanding the reality of COVID-19 and for appreciating the Government’s position that life must come first.

“Some of them very readily understood that if we are to control the spread, if we are to control the virus, they couldn’t be carrying the same number of passengers as they did before the community spread and so I again say thank you for appreciating that. We understand and we appreciate that for you it has been a sacrifice – for the entire country it has been a sacrifice – but we are in it together, so in good times and bad we have to be there for one another,” the prime minister said.

Dr. Harris continued, “I want the bus operators to know that my Government cares for you and your family, so in addition to extending the annual Import Duty exemption on 16 tyres, four pairs of brake pads and three pairs of brake shoes, the Government will go further and we will provide a fuel subsidy of $400 per month to passenger bus operators for three months.”

In the meantime, passenger bus operators are being asked to continue to adhere to the established prevention and control measures on their vehicles such as complying with the established seating regulation, sanitize high-touched areas and all seats as often as possibly and to have sanitization stations or the necessary products available for passengers to sanitize their hands upon entry.