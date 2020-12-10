BASSETERRE, St. Kitts -– The Federation has confirmed another imported case of COVID-19, taking the total number of recorded cases to 26, according to St. Kitts and Nevis’ Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws.



On December 9 during the COVID-19 Briefing at the National Emergency Operations Centre, Dr. Laws revealed that 23 of the cases have recovered with zero deaths. The person with the 26th confirmed case landed in the Federation on November 25 from the US. The individual was quarantined in Nevis and is now in isolation.

Officials anticipated and extensively prepared for a rise in COVID-19 cases following the reopening of the borders to regional and international passengers on October 31.

Since then, the cases increased from 19 to 26. This is the fourth announced case since a December 5 press release from the Ministry of Health stated that three imported cases were detected.

“I want to assure the general public that these additional imported cases have been in quarantine since they arrived on the Federation,” said Dr. Laws.

When a person is confirmed as positive, he or she is then placed in isolation.

“We now have three persons in isolation,” said Dr. Laws, “which highlights the successful recovery of some of the recent confirmed cases.

Dr. Laws noted that testing continues. As of December 9, 4,335 persons have been tested for the novel coronavirus. There are five results pending.