BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — St. Kitts and Nevis has the lowest rate of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Caribbean and the lowest COVID-19 risk in the hemisphere.

This was announced by Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws, during the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) COVID-19 Press Briefing on December 23. She highlighted that this is a notable achievement.



“At this time of year when you want to interact with friends and loved ones, we can move around in St. Kitts and Nevis without too much fear with respect to being exposed to the virus,” said Dr. Laws. “This is a good place to be in and most importantly I’m thinking that we need to be really happy and thankful for this reality.”



To date, St. Kitts and Nevis has reported 30 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Twenty of the cases were reported in St. Kitts and 10 in Nevis. At present, there are four active cases. Twenty-six persons have recovered.

St. Kitts and Nevis confirmed its first two cases of the Novel Coronavirus Disease on March 25, the last country in the Americas to record the disease. To date, there has been no community spread with all cases being imported.

“The country’s success in large measure has to do with the early actions the government took to keep the virus at bay for as long as possible,” said Dr. Laws. “The competent management of the COVID-19 National Task Force, the Cabinet of Ministers, the National Emergency Operations Centre and the Health Emergency Operations Centre along with the all-of-society approach in combatting the COVID-19 virus.