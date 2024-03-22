St. Kitts And Nevis Hosts Regional Closeout Workshop On Biodiversity Conservation Initiatives

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – A pivotal Regional Closeout Workshop titled ‘Successes, Lessons Learnt, and Strategic Partnerships in Conserving Biodiversity’ officially commenced today, March 20, at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort. This workshop, a significant culmination of efforts under the GEF-funded project ‘Preventing the Costs of Invasive Alien Species (IAS) in Barbados and the OECS,’ brings together regional stakeholders to deliberate on the achievements and future pathways for biodiversity conservation.

Spanning from March 20 to March 22, 2024, the workshop aims to underscore the project’s mission to mitigate the risks and economic burdens posed by invasive alien species on crucial ecosystems, species, and genetic diversity across the participating countries of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS). The workshop’s agenda is focused on reflecting upon the successful strategies, critical lessons, and the fostering of strategic partnerships essential for the continuity of biodiversity conservation efforts.

Honourable Dr. Joyelle Clarke, St. Kitts and Nevis’ Minister of Environment and Climate Action, emphasised the importance of the workshop not only as a platform for showcasing project achievements but also as a critical juncture for reinforcing collaboration across ministries to advance the Invasive Alien Species Management Project.

“Use this, not just an opportunity to talk about your various projects, but really to connect and determine how our ministries can move the Invasive Alien Species Management Project forward after the regional budgets are over,” Dr. Clarke stated, while urging participants to return to their respective countries with a renewed commitment to integrate the project’s objectives into their national agendas.

Dr. Clarke highlighted the project’s journey.

“The journey we have undertaken through the ‘Preventing COSTS of Invasive Alien Species in Barbados and the OECS’ project here, has been marked by collaboration, determination, and some grit. So we have to reflect on this journey at this closeout workshop and really determine the best way forward for continuity,” said the environment minister.

Special acknowledgements were extended to Naitram Ramnanan, CABI Regional Representative and IAS Coordinator, and Regional Project Coordinator, for his indispensable role in steering the project towards its objectives. Gratitude was also conveyed to Eavin Parry, St. Kitts and Nevis’ Project Director for the Prevention Cost of IAS in Barbados and the OECS Countries Project, alongside all key stakeholders for their unwavering support and contribution.

Mr. Parry said that the workshop serves as a testament to the collective efforts and achievements realized in combating the threats of invasive alien species, setting a foundational path for future initiatives aimed at preserving our planet’s invaluable biodiversity.