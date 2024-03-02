St. Kitts And Nevis Hosts Second Annual National Day Of Prayer

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The month of February ended on a high note in St. Kitts and Nevis, with many nationals and residents participating in various activities that marked the 2nd Annual National Day of Prayer.

The Rivers of Living Water Christian Centre was the main hub for church activities in St. Kitts during the day. February 29, 2024, while the New Testament Church of God, Bath Village, Nevis played the same role. Hundreds representing government agencies, private sector entities, educational institutions and others within civil society walked through the doors to give praise to God and acknowledge His sovereignty. The hourly services were complemented by prayer stations set up throughout Basseterre and Charlestown, while mobile prayer stations covered the rural areas.

Karimu Byron-Caines, Director of the National Council on Drug Abuse Prevention, joined staff from various agencies within the national security structure for the 10 a.m. slot at Rivers.

“It is always a good idea to bring people together to lift the name of Jesus, to pray, and so I think this is a most welcomed initiative for a National Day of Prayer in St. Kitts and Nevis because we are all aware that without him, personally, and as a nation, we are nothing,” she stated. “This day [is symbolic like any other national day we celebrate [such as] Independence Day…Christmas, Easter, and introducing a National Day of Prayer is only a reminder and an indication that from the government, the head, down, we are coming together to pray.”

Rommel Williams, Acting Fire Chief of the St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services (SKNFRS) reflected on the importance of prayer for the men and women of the SKNFRS, who put their lives at risk frequently to save others.

“It is crucially important that the officers at the fire department understand that whenever we go out on calls, there is no guarantee that we will return from that call … or see our families again. And the reality of the situation is that all of us, we need God’s covering to protect us, keep us safe, even to give us wisdom so that we make the best decisions when we go out on these dangerous calls,” Mr. Williams indicated.

Such decisions, he indicated, may be the difference between life or death for the officers themselves, their fellow officers or members of the public.

Principal of the Saddlers Secondary School, Julia Byron Isaac, led a contingent of students to participate in the day-long worship at the Rivers of Living Water Christian Centre. She indicated that the school holds daily morning assemblies, and being a part of this Federal initiative offers a different perspective to the students. Principal Byron Isaac encouraged parents and guardians to incorporate religious instruction at home.



“Take your children to church. Don’t send them, go with them. You as the parent [should] lead the children and you show them the examples, so you go to church, bring your family members, pray for them, pray over your household because it is important that we cover ourselves and our children in a time such as this,” she expressed.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Ecclesiastical and Faith-based Affairs, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, thanked all stakeholders and individuals who came together to ensure the success of the 2nd Annual National Day of Prayer.