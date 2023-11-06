St. Kitts And Nevis Hosts WIPO Ministerial Meeting On Intellectual Property

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Key international and regional figures in intellectual property gathered at the Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour on November 06, 2023, for the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Ministerial Level Meeting, signifying a pivotal juncture in the Caribbean’s active participation within the worldwide intellectual property.

The Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, delivered an inspiring welcome to the delegates. Speaking to ministers and high-ranking officials from the Caribbean, Prime Minister Dr. Drew highlighted the critical importance of intellectual property (IP) as a catalyst for innovation and a cornerstone of regional prosperity. He affirmed the St. Kitts and Nevis Government’s dedication to cultivating the nation’s creative economy and sports industries, acknowledging their significant role in propelling sustainable development forward.

The Prime Minister proudly referenced the recent establishment of a ministry dedicated to the Creative Economy and Sports—a testament to the administration’s dedication to these sectors. He also highlighted the country’s commitment to diversifying its economy through the empowerment of local creators, athletes, and entrepreneurs.

“In fact, sustainability is built into WIPO’s purpose, that is, to lead the development of a balanced and effective global intellectual property ecosystem to promote innovation and creativity for a better and more sustainable future,” said Prime Minister Dr. Drew. “This meeting is, therefore, an alignment of goals for our Federation and WIPO, and my fervent hope is that, from a macro level, all of our Caribbean Ministers and Permanent Secretaries here today will implement the vast policy measures so well crafted by the Heads last week, leading us towards a more sustainable region.”

The convening of the WIPO Ministerial Level Meeting in St. Kitts and Nevis also coincides with the launch of WIPO’s IP and Sports Project in the country, exemplifying the island’s growing influence in the intellectual property landscape.

“We are proud to collaborate with WIPO to unlock the true economic value of the sports sector in St Kitts and Nevis and look forward to the results of the Project,” said the prime minister. “We will continue to invest in education and training, to nurture our talent, and to provide them with the tools they need to succeed in a globalized world. We are committed to creating a robust legal framework that protects the rights of creators, ensures fair compensation, and upholds the integrity of Intellectual Property.”

Prime Minister Dr. Drew said that as discussions continue, the outcomes of this meeting are anticipated to set the stage for transformative initiatives across the Caribbean, fostering a collaborative environment where creativity is celebrated, protected, and utilized as a catalyst for economic growth.

Organized by the WIPO in collaboration with the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, the meeting saw the attendance of prominent figures such as WIPO Director General Daren Tang; Hasan KL-EE-B, Deputy Director General; the Honourable Garth Wilkin, Attorney-General and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs, alongside Jihan Williams-Knight, Registrar of Intellectual Property Office. Senior government officials were also in attendance.

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) is a global forum for intellectual property services, policy, information, and cooperation. It is a self-funding agency of the United Nations, with a mission to lead the development of a balanced and effective international intellectual property system that enables innovation and creativity for the benefit of all.