St. Kitts and Nevis was not been included in the 2020 EU list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes after the government implemented the necessary reforms to comply with EU tax good governance principles.

A press release from the European Council Feb. 18 stated 16 jurisdictions, including St. Kitts and Nevis “passed the necessary reforms to deliver on their commitments” and “most of the deadline extensions concern developing countries without a financial centre who have already made meaningful progress in the delivery of their commitments.”

St. Kitts and Nevis was previously in the category of Annex II, for jurisdictions that do not yet comply with all international tax standards, but which are committed to reform, considered cooperative and included in a state of play document. The Council’s code of conduct group on business taxation monitors that jurisdictions enact the necessary reforms by the agreed deadlines. Once a jurisdiction meets all its commitments, it is removed from Annex II.

A number of bills passed in the National Assembly I n December and January brought the Federation into compliance.

“The work on the list of non-cooperative tax jurisdictions is based on a thorough process of assessment, monitoring and dialogue with about 70 third country jurisdictions. Since we started this exercise, 49 countries have implemented the necessary tax reforms to comply with the EU’s criteria. This is an undeniable success. But it is also work in progress and a dynamic process where our methodology and criteria are constantly reviewed,” According to Zdravko Marić, Croatian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

The other 15 jurisdictions that met the deadline are Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cabo Verde, Cook Islands, Curaçao, Marshall Islands, Montenegro, Nauru, Niue, and Vietnam.