St. Kitts And Nevis Implements Three Technical Regulations That Will Transform Trade Dynamics

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The St. Kitts and Nevis Bureau of Standards (SKNBS) has introduced three new technical regulations, recently published in the Gazette, aimed at bringing about positive changes in the dynamics of product transactions within the nation.

The three regulations include the Packaged Water Regulation, the Labelling of Goods Regulation, and the Labelling of Pre-Packaged Foods Regulation.

“These regulations, now in effect, apply to all packaged water, general goods, and prepackaged food within the jurisdiction of St. Kitts and Nevis,” said Mr. Jermine Mike, Deputy Director of the SKNBS. “The reach of these guidelines extends beyond locally produced commodities to include imported products.”

Compliance with the guidelines is strongly encouraged as adherence is now mandatory. This emphasizes the significance of these changes for businesses and consumers, encouraging a cooperative approach.

To ensure everyone is well-informed about the impact of these regulations on trade, an information session will be held in the coming weeks. The Bureau of Standards is dedicated to keeping the public informed throughout this process.

Individuals are kindly asked to report any concerns or breaches related to these regulations to designated authorities such as the Bureau of Standards, the Ministry of Health, or the Department of Consumer Affairs. The Customs and Excise Department and the Public Health Department are empowered to take necessary actions, including the potential seizure of goods found in violation, guided by the Bureau of Standards.

“These regulations reflect the Bureau of Standards’ commitment to promoting fair trade practices and ensuring product quality in St. Kitts and Nevis,” said Mr. Mike. “Emphasizing accurate and transparent product labeling, the regulations prioritize consumer and food safety.”

The Bureau of Standards appreciates the public’s attention to these changes and looks forward to collaboration to successfully implement these regulations, fostering a positive impact on trade dynamics in St. Kitts and Nevis.