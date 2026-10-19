St. Kitts and Nevis Joins Regional Leaders as US Announces Over US$340 Million in Caribbean Commitments

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Basseterre, St. Kitts (October 19, 2026)

Saint Kitts and Nevis participated at the highest level in the United States–Caribbean Dialogue held in Washington, D.C., on October 15, where commitments exceeding US$340 million were announced to support regional security, digital connectivity, healthcare and economic resilience.

Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, led the Federation’s delegation, accompanied by Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, and Attorney General, the Honourable Garth Wilkin.

Hosted by United States Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, the high-level dialogue brought together Caribbean leaders and senior government representatives to strengthen cooperation on shared priorities, including economic development, energy security, investment, infrastructure and the fight against transnational crime.

The announced commitments represent a significant development for the Caribbean as governments seek to enhance national resilience, strengthen security and create opportunities for sustainable economic growth.

A major component of the package is US$175.8 million for the Caribbean and Central America Undersea Cables Program, which aims to expand high-speed digital connectivity and improve the resilience of critical communications infrastructure.

An additional US$103 million was announced under the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative to support regional security efforts, protect critical infrastructure and strengthen cooperation against illicit trafficking and other transnational threats.

The United States also outlined support for healthcare workforce development across the Caribbean, including a proposed US$61.5 million initiative focused on sustainable healthcare employment and workforce capacity.

Prime Minister Drew highlighted the importance of ensuring that regional partnerships produce tangible benefits for citizens.

“For Saint Kitts and Nevis, partnerships such as these must go beyond dialogue and translate into real, measurable benefits for our people. The United States’ commitment of over US$340 million to the Caribbean represents an important opportunity to strengthen regional security, modernise critical infrastructure, improve healthcare and expand economic opportunities,” Prime Minister Drew stated. “As we continue to advance our Sustainable Island State Agenda, we remain focused on ensuring that international cooperation delivers meaningful results, strengthens our resilience and creates a more secure and prosperous future for our citizens.”

He added that the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis continues to prioritise strategic international partnerships that advance the Federation’s long-term development objectives while safeguarding its national interests.

Source: SKNIS