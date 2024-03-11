St. Kitts And Nevis Observes World Consumer Rights Day 2024 With Week-Long Activities

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Department of Consumer Affairs and by extension the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis will celebrate World Consumer Rights Day (WCRD) 2024, with a week of activities from March 10-15.

In his address on March 10, commencing the Week of Activities, Senior Minister and Minister for Consumer Affairs, the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, called upon the public to collaborate with the ministry to “achieve significant enhancements in our business practices in St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Consumer Awareness Week opened on Sunday, March 10 with a Praise and Worship Service at the Calvary Baptist Tabernacle in Sandy Point. On Monday, March 11, a team from the department made appearances on Freedom FM, ZIZ, and WINN FM for a Radio Programme.

The CUNA Conference Centre is the place to be on Tuesday, March 12, as the general public goes out to support the nation’s children at the Charleton Edwards Memorial (Consumer Affairs Department) Primary School Quiz Finals, while Wednesday, March 13 is set aside for the High School Educational Seminar. A Business Sensitization Seminar is slated for Thursday, March 14.

The Week of Activities climaxes on Friday, March 15, World Consumer Rights Day, with a rebroadcast of Minister Douglas’ address and another round of the High School Educational Seminar.

WCRD was introduced in 1983 by Consumer International, the global voice for consumer protection. It is used to highlight areas where consumer protection is lacking and to initiate discussions that could bring about new and revised legislation to better protect consumers.