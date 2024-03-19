St. Kitts And Nevis Observes World Water Day Under The Theme “Water For Peace”

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis will join the global community on March 22, to observe World Water Day, raising awareness about sustainable freshwater management.

Minister of Public Infrastructure, the Honourable Konris Maynard, reflected on this year’s theme “Water for Peace” during an address on March 16 that opened a week of activities running from March 16 to 23, 2024.

The minister spoke about the challenges that the island faces with regard to potable water, saying, “St. Kitts has experienced an average annual rainfall decline of approximately 18 percent .”

He added that experts within the field of climate change and water security have predicted that the figure of 18 percent could increase to 60 percent by 2050.

Minister Maynard further stated that “The sustainable management of our water resources is our shared responsibility” noting that consumers have an equally vital role to perform as it is not solely on the shoulders of the government.

“Consumers must be deliberate in conserving water by reducing consumption, repairing leaks promptly, and reporting faults to the authorities for urgent action,” the minister stated.

The week of activities is expected to help sensitise the public about their responsibility to conserve water. On Sunday, March 17, management and staff from the Water Services Department (WSD) attended a church service at Wesley Methodist Church. On Tuesday, March 19, the department will also hand over two water storage tanks to two raffle winners at the TDC Home and Building Depot.

On Friday, March 22, the World Water Day, the WSD will hold a Customer Appreciation Day where customers will receive a token, and on Saturday, March 23, the staff will partake in an appreciation and awards dinner.