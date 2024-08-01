St. Kitts And Nevis Participates In Historic Renaming Of True Blue Roundabout In Grenada To CARICOM Roundabout

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – St. Kitts and Nevis was proudly represented by Deputy Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, at the significant renaming ceremony of the True Blue Roundabout to the CARICOM Roundabout in St. George’s, Grenada on July 28. This momentous event marked one of the key activities commemorating the 50th anniversaries of both CARICOM and Grenada.

The renaming ceremony brought together CARICOM Heads of Government and Regional Leaders in a symbolic tribute to the longstanding unity and integration within the Caribbean Community.

Dr. Carla Barnett, Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), extended her congratulations to the Honourable Dickon Mitchell, Prime Minister of Grenada and Chair of CARICOM, for his insightful choice of a symbol representing convergence, interconnectedness, and purpose. She noted that this symbol captures the resilience, unity, and collaboration that are especially significant for the Region, particularly in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl, which struck a few weeks ago.

Secretary-General Barnett acknowledged that as the new name was unveiled, it served as a tribute to the founding fathers and past leaders of both the Community and Grenada. She emphasised that their collective wisdom and determination have driven the integration journey to this milestone of joint fiftieth anniversaries.

Prime Minister Mitchell emphasised the strategic importance of the roundabout’s location.

“We wanted to signal to our CARICOM friends and colleagues the seminal importance of CARICOM to Grenada, and we could think of no more fitting way than to have this roundabout,” said Prime Minister Mitchell. “I want to express my appreciation to the Secretary-General and to my colleagues for ensuring that we were able to unveil the roundabout which is part of Grenada’s 50th Anniversary of Celebrations [of Independence], but really a tribute to CARICOM and the regional integration movement.”

Deputy Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, expressed his pride in participating in this historic event, reflecting on the shared vision and unity that CARICOM embodies.

“This renaming ceremony is a powerful reminder of the strength and resilience of our Caribbean Community. It signifies not only our collective achievements over the past fifty years but also our unwavering commitment to regional integration and cooperation,” said Dr. Hanley.

The renaming ceremony of the True Blue Roundabout to the CARICOM Roundabout serves as a lasting symbol of the shared heritage and future aspirations of the CARICOM member states. As the region continues to celebrate these significant milestones, the spirit of unity and collaboration remains at the forefront of its journey toward greater integration and development.