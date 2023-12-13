St. Kitts And Nevis Pavilion Impresses At COP28

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The St. Kitts and Nevis Pavilion at COP28 was extremely impactful and allowed the youth delegates and other stakeholders to showcase life in the twin-island Federation while highlighting initiatives and activities to adapt to climate change.

At a press conference on December 12, 2023, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Dr. Joyelle Clarke, described the Federation’s Pavilion as “the best space” at COP28 and noted that quite a number of delegates shared the same opinion. What was even more impactful, said the minister, was the attention that a project by Connor Greaux, a young national, received. Connor is the Project Director of Grogenics, an enterprise that converts sargassum to organic compost using lightweight, low-emission equipment.

“His project on sargassum was [recognized as] one of the top 30 innovations globally, and he was sponsored by the UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change). He was in the spotlight at COP28, and his home base was the St. Kitts and Nevis Pavilion,” Minister Clarke stated, noting that the space was used as an exhibition hub.

Tourism promotional videos were also prominently featured as well, as videos detailing how St. Kitts and Nevis is achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The relationship with the Republic of China (Taiwan), was highlighted. The pavilion also hosted investment conversations and bilateral engagements with delegates from other countries. Presentations on St. Kitts and Nevis’ journey to become a Sustainable Island State and the build-out of geothermal energy featuring Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, as well as officials from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), University of the West Indies (UWI) and other prominent guests participated.

“The St. Kitts and Nevis Pavilion was a marketing place, a selling space, a convening space, and it was critical that we had that space … to allow people to see what we have on offer,” said Dr. Clarke, touting the many successes achieved at COP28.

The minister commended Chameleon Media for the impressive set design, noting that nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis have the knowledge and skills to impress on the world stage.