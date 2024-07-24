St. Kitts And Nevis’ Permanent Mission To The UN Celebrates Federation’s 50 Years Of CARICOM Membership

- Advertisement -

New York, New York

– Permanent Representative, H.E. Dr. Mutryce Williams and her team at the Permanent Mission of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations, commemorated the country’s 50 years of membership in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), on Monday 22 July,2024, by participating in an early, “Wear your CARICOM Colours Day” activity, ahead of the official anniversary on Friday, July 26, 2024.

As the Permanent Mission is currently chairing the CARICOM Caucus of Ambassadors in New York, for the months of July and August, the initiative was done to coincide with the Mission’s hosting of its first Regular Meeting of the Caucus, during its chairmanship.

While informing her CARICOM counterparts about the celebration, Ambassador Williams shared, “It is indeed a significant honour for the Permanent Mission of Saint Kitts and Nevis to Chair the CARICOM Caucus at this time, as we are also celebrating our Federation’s 50th Anniversary milestone, of being a member of the vibrant Caribbean Community. It is for this reason, you would note my staff and I are gorgeously attired in the various CARICOM colours, to celebrate this momentous occasion. It is an important and special time for all of us.” H.E. Williams also shared she felt privileged, to have a former CARICOM Youth Ambassador, serve as a member of her team at the mission.

The Standard of the Caribbean Community features a blue background – the upper part being of a light blue representing the sky and the lower part of a dark blue representing the Caribbean Sea. The yellow circle in the centre of the Standard represents the sun on which is printed in black, the logo of the Caribbean Community – two interlocking Cs. The two Cs are in the form of broken links in a chain, symbolising both unity and the break with our colonial past. The narrow ring of green around the sun represents the vegetation of the Region.

Another major highlight of the meeting hosted by the Saint Kitts and Nevis Mission, was a visit by the current President of United Nations Security Council and Permanent Representative of Russia, H.E. Vassily Nebenzia, who engaged in a very meaningful exchange with the Caucus, which was deemed unprecedented.

This engagement was characterized as another feather in the cap of the Permanent Mission of Saint Kitts and Nevis, which has been engaging in robust representation, on behalf of CARICOM, since the commencement of its Chairmanship at the beginning of July. The Mission has continued to execute great stewardship in the coordination of the work of the Caucus, while elevating the discourse, and ensuring that the views of CARICOM on critical issues such as the Vulnerabilities of Small Island Developing States, Climate Action, the Situation in Haiti, and the need for access to development assistance and concessional development financing, are all appropriately registered in the various UN Fora.