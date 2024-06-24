St. Kitts And Nevis’ Prime Minister Is The First Head Of Government To Visit Taiwan On A State Visit Since New President Was Sworn In

- Advertisement -

Taipei, Taiwan – In a pivotal move to fortify bilateral relations, St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, the first head of government to visit Taiwan on a state visit since President Lai Ching-te was sworn in, engaged in a landmark meeting with the Taiwanese President on Monday, June 24, 2024. This crucial encounter underscored the enduring partnership between the two nations, emphasising mutual interests and extensive cooperation across various sectors.

During the discussions, Prime Minister Dr. Drew emphasised the deep-rooted connections between the countries.

“Our presence here today is a testament to the enduring and robust bonds between St. Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan. For over forty years, our countries have shared a deep and meaningful partnership, built on the principles of democracy, mutual respect, and shared values,” said Dr. Drew.

The prime minister highlighted recent achievements and future plans, particularly in healthcare and sustainability. He shared the success of the signing ceremony for the new climate-smart J. N France General Hospital, set to become the flagship hospital in St. Kitts and Nevis, and the cornerstone of a comprehensive “health city.”

“This initiative marks the inception of a transformative endeavour to establish a comprehensive ‘health city’ in St. Kitts and Nevis. Our goal is to serve the local populace, neighbouring islands, and visitors, redefining healthcare accessibility and quality, not only in St. Kitts and Nevis, but in the Caribbean region,” he said.

Dr. Drew extended a special invitation to President Lai to officially open the hospital upon its completion, which he graciously accepted.

The collaboration with Taiwan’s Overseas Engineering and Construction Company (OECC) on the hospital project was highlighted as a testament to the deep bonds of cooperation. Prime Minister Dr. Drew expressed gratitude for Taiwan’s continued support in healthcare, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. He reaffirmed St. Kitts and Nevis” support for Taiwan’s inclusion in international fora including the World Health Organisation (WHO).

President Lai praised the enduring partnership and expressed eagerness to explore new avenues for collaboration, particularly in education, renewable energy, and technology. The meeting set the stage for deeper cooperation, with both leaders committed to fostering growth and prosperity for their peoples.