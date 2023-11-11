St. Kitts And Nevis’ Prime Minister Supports CXC’s Call For A Paradigm Shift In The Education Of The Region’s Youth

- Advertisement -

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew delivered the keynote address at the Caribbean Examination Council’s (CXC) 3rd Annual Ministerial Summit on Educational Transformation, where he supported the call for educational transformation across the Caribbean region.

The annual summit, held in Barbados, provided a regional platform to explore new possibilities for the transformation of education from colonial methods to a new paradigm where the region’s youth can truly be nurtured to become visionaries and nation builders.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew described the summit’s theme, “Reimagining Educational Reform – Towards Transformative Agility,” as apt and one that reflects the true reality of today’s evolving society.

“A we dive into the theme of this summit, Reimagining Educational Reform – Towards Transformative Agility, we recognize the profound significance of the moment. In a world that is evolving at an unprecedented pace, our education system must undergo a metamorphosis to equip our students with the skills, knowledge and adaptability required to excel in a dynamic and ever-changing landscape,” said Dr. Drew.

He added, “This theme resonates deeply with the pressing needs of our region where educational reform is not just a necessity, it is an imperative. Today, we embark on the journey towards a brighter and more agile future where education is a cornerstone of our transformation. Together we shall pave the way for a new era of excellence, innovation and boundless possibilities.”

The staging of the 3rd Annual Ministerial Summit came as CXC® marks Fifty (50) years of substantial contributions to the region.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew paid homage to the regional education institution, noting that its contributions to the educational landscape are boundless.

“We see a remarkable journey of progress and diversification. The knowledge and skills imparted through CXC’s programmes have empowered countless individuals to reach their full potential, contributing to the growth and prosperity of our region,” said Dr. Drew.

The 3rd Annual Ministerial Summit on Educational Transformation also featured roundtable discussions with education policymakers and other high-level speakers from across the region. These included the Chairman of CXC Professor Sir Hilary Beckles and other CXC officials, as well as Ministers of Education from across the region.