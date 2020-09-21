BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Two new COVID-19 cases have been recorded for the twin-island Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, according to Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws.

Dr. Laws made this announcement September 18 at the National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) press briefing. Dr. Laws said two new cases were returning nationals. This has brought the number of confirmed cases to 19. Seventeen have fully recovered.

As nationals continue to return home there are now 63 persons in government-assigned quarantine facilities. Dr. Laws said that a few them are in pre-approved quarantine sites. Two individuals are now in isolation.

St. Kitts and Nevis continues testing, said Dr. Laws. To date, there have been 2,139 persons tested.