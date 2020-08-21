MIAMI – Tropical Storm 13 is nearing the northern Leeward Islands, but a tropical storm watch is still in effect for St. Kitts and Nevis, according to the National Weather Service.

Tropical Storm 13 is about 225 miles/415 km east of the northern Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph/53 km/h. Its present movement is wnw at 21 mph/3 hmh.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are

possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for:

* The southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands

* Puerto Rico, Vieques and Culebra

* U.S. Virgin Islands

* British Virgin Islands

* Saba and St. Eustatius

* St. Maarten

* St. Martin and St. Barthelemy, and

* Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, and Anguilla

Interests elsewhere in the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin

Islands, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic should monitor

the progress of this system, as additional tropical storm watches

or warnings will likely be required for portions of those areas

later today. Interests in Cuba and the remainder of the Bahamas

should also monitor the progress of this system.

On the forecast track, the depression is expected to move near

or north of the northern Leeward Islands later today, near or north

of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Saturday, and near or north

of Hispaniola Saturday night.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher

gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast, and the depression is

likely to become a tropical storm by the weekend.

RAINFALL: The depression is expected to produce 3 to 6 inches of

rain over Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands through Sunday.

Locally heavy rainfall could lead to flash and urban flooding, as

well as an increased potential for mudslides. Some rivers may

overflow their banks.

1 to 3 inches of rain with isolated maximum totals of 5 inches is

expected over the northern Leeward Islands, the Dominican Republic,

Haiti, the Turks and Caicos and southeast Bahamas.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch

area later today through Saturday night.