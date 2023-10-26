St. Kitts and Nevis Represented At The 2023 Caribbean Investment Forum In Bahamas

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Caribbean Investment Forum (CIF2023) held from October 23-25 in Nassau, Bahamas, saw a notable presence from St. Kitts and Nevis. The Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, Minister of Economic Development and Investment et al, represented the twin-island nation, highlighting its unique achievements, challenges, and vision for the future.

During his presentation on day two, Minister Douglas shed light on the distinct position and challenges faced by Small Islands Developing States (SIDS) in the global Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) market. He underlined the paramount importance of regional collaboration and a strategic focus on nurturing the region’s human capital, emphasizing these as critical levers to attract a larger share of the global FDI.

Furthermore, Minister Douglas drew attention to some of St. Kitts and Nevis’s commendable policy initiatives. These initiatives have played a pivotal role in amplifying FDI inflows, as the nation successfully pivoted from a sugar-centric economy to a more diversified one. The current economic backbone comprises tourism, services, ICT, and the renowned CBI programme.

CIF2023, a flagship investment attraction event, is sculpted to provide international investors with a comprehensive overview of the wealth of investment projects that the Caribbean region offers.

With an impressive delegate count exceeding 600, this three-day conference was a melting pot of insights from industry pundits, influential decision-makers, and stakeholders. The primary focus areas included Agri-Tech, Renewable Energy, ICT, FinTech, Digital Business, Infrastructure, and more. With the region on the brink of transitioning into a greener and smarter future, CIF2023 offered a panoramic view of the expansive possibilities ahead.

The overwhelming success of the forum accentuates the Caribbean’s potential and commitment to sustainable and smart growth. As stakeholders and decision-makers unite under one umbrella, the Caribbean Investment Forum stands as a testament to the region’s unwavering dedication to its future.