As countries around the world continue to grapple with the fallout in the tourism industry from COVID-19, St. Kitts and Nevis touted the arrival of 16,725 visitors, 11,795 passengers and 4,930 crew from five cruise liners.

The Norwegian Gem, the Symphony of the Seas and the Azura docked at Port Zante, while the Sea Dream 2 anchored at South Friars Bay on March 10. The Seabourn Odyssey berthed on March 9 at Port Zante.

On July 16, 2018, St. Kitts and Nevis was recognized by the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) as a marquee tourist destination with the arrival of the one millionth cruise passenger to its shores, a feat that was repeated a second time for the 2018-19 cruise season.

To accomodate the boom in the tourism industry in the country, the second cruise pier was built at Port Zante.

Additionally, St. Kitts and Nevis was recently named the Cruise Destination of the Year by Caribbean Journal in the publication’s Caribbean Travel Awards 2020.

St. Kitts and Nevis has had no confirmed cases thus far of COVID-19 in the country as an “all hands on deck” approach to mitigate any eventuality continues.