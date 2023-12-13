St. Kitts And Nevis’ Strong Showing At COP28 Amplified The Country’s Call For Immediate Action To Address Climate Change

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – As a small island developing state and as a country that is being adversely impacted by the effects of climate change, Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew said it was necessary for St. Kitts and Nevis to have a strong representation at the now concluded 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference or the Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC, more commonly referred to as COP28, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The global event brought together leaders from governments, businesses, NGOs and civil society to find concrete solutions to the cross-cutting issues of climate change.

At a press conference held today (December 12, 2023) at the Royal St. Kitts Hotel, the St. Kitts and Nevis delegation, led by Prime Minister Dr. Drew, provided detailed summaries of their involvement in COP28. They discussed the benefits that the Federation is expected to gain from their participation in this important event.

“It is important that each year, especially for countries that are affected the most and those countries that had very little to do with the climate change. We have to show up and show up in our numbers and let our voices be bigger than the space we occupy on the earth because we are being affected the most,” said Prime Minister Dr. Drew as he explained why St. Kitts and Nevis was represented at the conference by a strong contingent of Government Ministers and technical experts.

“Climate change is going to change how we live in St. Kitts and Nevis and the region. And if we don’t let our voices be [heard] on the international stage and be so strong that it forces policy changes, our very existence as a country is at risk,” Dr. Drew added.

Moreover, the honourable prime minister said COP28 also presented the perfect platform for them to share its Sustainable Island State Agenda with the rest of the world. This agenda, he said, outlines how St. Kitts and Nevis will adapt and survive as a country.

“That agenda, which took us maybe a year to put together with our partners, is an agenda that we put forward to give St. Kitts and Nevis the best chance of dealing with the scourge of climate change,” Dr. Drew said.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew used the press conference to express his gratitude to its partners for their financial and technical support that ensured St. Kitts and Nevis’ active participation in the November 30 – December 12 conference. These global partners included the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan), the Global Fund for Women, GirlsCARE JA, the MRB Hub and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The St. Kitts and Nevis delegation also included the Minister of Foreign Affairs et al, the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas; Minister of Energy et al, Honourable Konris Maynard; Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment, and Climate Action, Honourable Dr. Joyelle Clarke; Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, Glenroy Blanchette; Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Constituency Empowerment, and Climate Action, Nerissa Williams; Minister-Counsellor in the Saint Kitts and Nevis High Commission to Canada, Eustace Wallace; Press Secretary to the Prime Minister, Adelcia Connor-Ferlance; Chief Technical Officer, Cheryl Jeffers; Technical Advisor, Sharon Rattan; University of the West Indies Professor Donovan Campbell; Chief Engineer at the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC), Ian Ward; Technical Officers Johnathan Kelly, Teslyn Morris, and Denaula Laplace; Representatives from the Caribbean Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (CREEE), Dr. Devon Gardner and Dr. Pamala Proverbs; Senior GIS Officer, Josiah Burkett; Administrative Personnel, Kezzia Daniel and Youth Representative, Jazzee Connor.

They were also joined by Marine Biologist and Climate Justice Advocate, Tricia King, whose participation was sponsored by the Global Fund for Women.