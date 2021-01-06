BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –- The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis has made the decision to suspend all British Airways (BA) flights from the United Kingdom (UK) from January 1 to January 16. Previously BA flights has been suspended from December 26 to January 2, 2021.

This essential decision came about after the UK reported a new strain of coronavirus in December 2020, which, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), has “increased transmissibility.”

Several nations around the world, including St. Kitts and Nevis, have suspended travel from the UK.

While BA continues to fly from its main hub of Gatwick, it does so on a much-reduced timetable with St. Kitts and Nevis.

BA has been removed from the schedule for two weeks following the announcement of a 14-day lockdown.

“England faces new information about the new COVID-19 variant,” according to the British Broadcasting Corporation.

The Federation will continue to monitor the developing situation in the UK and will update the protocols accordingly. Travellers should regularly check the websites of St. Kitts Tourism Authority, www.stkittstourism.kn, and Nevis Tourism Authority, www.nevisisland.com, for updates and information on travel requirements.