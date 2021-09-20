During his second voyage in 1493, Christopher Columbus landed on St Kitts and named the island after his patron saint, Christopher. The British in 1623 and the French in 1624 were the first Europeans who settled on the islands, and on September 19th 1983, St Kitts and Nevis attained independence within the British Commonwealth.

Typically, the occasion encompasses streets filled with a carnival atmosphere with music, calypso shows, and parades of dancers in colourful costumes. However, due to COVID-19 protocols, some of this year’s independence events will not be held, while others will be scaled back to limit health risks for citizens. The celebratory activities that mark the national occasion are spread throughout September and run into October 2021.

After St Kitts and Nevis gained independence, the nation inaugurated the world’s best and longest-standing Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme in 1984. The programme allows vetted foreigners to attain citizenship after they make a monetary contribution to the nation’s economy. The accumulated funds help the government build a more robust education, health and social foundation for citizens.

Until now, CBI has facilitated the creation of countless jobs in construction, health, hospitality, and tourism through projects like Port Zante, the largest vessel dock in the region, and an athletic track on the island of Nevis. “CBI has been there for us from the very beginning. It has not only aided in our fight against COVID-19 but has established our country as an independent economy that stands as one of the strongest in the region,” Les Khan, the CEO of St Kitts and Nevis’ CBI Unit, told CS Global Partners.

Today, CBI makes up to 35 percent of the government revenue. While citizenship hopefuls need not reside, visit, or know the English language or local culture, they must pass some of the strictest due diligence checks. Successful applicants gain lifetime rights to live, work and study in the country and access high-quality healthcare and education. They can also travel to nearly 160 destinations without a pre-departure visa, a perk that has become a necessity in an uncertain world.

